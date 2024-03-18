Niagara SPCA's new grooming salon 'Oh My Fur' opened on Monday.
There are special deals throughout the week to celebrate this grand opening.
'Oh My Fur' also offers sponsored grooming for those who meet their age or income qualifying requirements and for local veterans, brought in by Western New York Heroes.
"A lot of times when animals are surrendered, it is because they are not being cared for,” said Liz Marshall, Niagara SPCA. “Whether it is their nails, their teeth [or] their haircuts. Animals will come in and [people will] surrender them because of it. We're hoping that because we will offer these services, it will help people keep their pets."