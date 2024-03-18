WIMAUMA, Fla. — Technology is all around us and for many of us, it’s a way to stay connected. About 92% of jobs in the U.S. require you to have digital skills, according to the national skills coalition.

What You Need To Know Spectrum Digital Education Grant awarded to ‘Enterprising Latinas’ an organization aimed at providing education to Latinas in Wimauma



The grant is helping to establish a computer lab in the Enterprising Latinas facility



The computer lab will help bridge the digital gap for Hispanics in the community

In Wimauma, the organization ‘Enterprising Latinas’ and the Hispanic Federation are hoping to help people boost their digital skills by establishing a new computer lab, thanks to a Spectrum Digital Education Grant.

“This is now a new resource that our members can use when they’re looking for jobs, when they’re looking to educate themselves, when they’re looking to start and launch their business,” Enterprising Latinas CEO Elizabeth Gutierrez said.

Since Spectrum Digital Education launched in 2017, funds have been used for digital education classes, distributing devices including laptops and helping to create over 150 tech labs.

The grant is already helping the community, including Prisca Cruz.

She knows Wimauma like the back of her hand. “I’ve been here in the Wimauma community…I want to say about 35 years. I was born in Mexico.”

She not only lives in Wimauma, but works there too as a school nutritionist and a CNA.

However, she’s hoping to get a receptionist position soon after taking computer courses offered by ‘Enterprising Latinas.’

“I knew how to turn on a computer and turn it off, how to copy and paste, but I didn’t know how to do with the control C. I knew how to do it from the file,” she said.

Research shows that affordability, access, and skills play a big role in why there’s a digital divide among Hispanics. According to the Pew Research Center, Hispanics are less likely than white adults to have a computer or broadband internet in their home.

Prisca says that’s her situation, so she’s grateful for the computer courses offered through the organization. “It’s a video that shows you how to open up a new page, how to close it, how to open up another page and it shows you different stuff, which is helpful.”

Prisca says it hasn’t been easy. She spends up to 5 hours a night taking the course, jotting down notes and practicing her skills.

“I wrote what is control B which is bold. Simple things, but it helped me out,” she said.

She received certificates for her hard work and has learned basic computer skills like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Prisca said there’s another benefit for her as well. “It’s easier for a parent as a Latino to help their kids with their homework from school.”

Helping her family has been her biggest motivation, and now she’s hoping to get “connected” to more opportunities.

Spectrum is part of Charter Communications, the parent company of Spectrum Bay News 9.