NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Pappas Drive-In and Family Restaurant has burned down. It was a business staple in the New Smyrna Beach area for over 50 years.

City of New Smyrna Beach Fire Chief Shawn Vandemark says the early morning blaze is currently under investigation by the state's fire marshall's office.

What You Need To Know Over the years, people have gathered at Pappas Drive-In for food and community. Brad Pitt stopped by recently to film a movie at the restaurant Owners say as heartbreaking as this is, they plan to rebuild



Management says they would like to look for a temporary location so they can continue to serve the New Smyrna Beach community



No one was injured at the fire scene

Area residents were unsure how to react to the destruction.

“It’s just devastating to even see what’s happened. That’s when it all sinks in really,” Tara Ziegler, a Pappas customer, said.

For employees at the restaurant, they echo the same message.

“It’s unfortunate, it’s not fair, it’s devastating,” Elizabeth Blatt said.

Blatt has worked at Pappas for six years. Even on a tough day, she has a shoulder to lean on.

“A lot of people are related by blood who work here. We’re a family,” Blatt said.

Tonight on @MyNews13 at 5 p.m. — The Volusia County Community is coming together to remember the good times spent at Pappas Drive-In.



The restaurant burned down in an overnight fire.



The State Fire Marshall is currently investigating the cause. pic.twitter.com/8XkcUeP4eM — Devin Martin (@devinmartintv) March 18, 2024

Fire Chief Shawn Vandemark worked with his team to put out the flames.

They got the call around midnight. A nearby driver saw the fire and called to alert authorities. No one was injured.

Fire crews monitored hotspots and kept the area secure.

“When you’re coming from Port Orange, you can’t miss this when you’re coming into town. This is upsetting and a shock to everyone,” Vandemark said.

After all, what people want is a spot to come home to.

“You have to love the past so you can move into the future,” Ziegler said.

Despite the setback, the owners of the restaurant are reportedly planning on rebuilding the location.

“My boss is ambitious. He’s determined. He wants to rebuild it, bigger, better,” Blatt said.

Christina Pappas Matassini remembers coming to Pappas ever since she was a kid. Seeing a spot that holds so many memories gone has lit a fire within her to have her family rebuild.

“We want to return to the environment that it was before so we all have a place at Pappa’s to come sit down again,” Matassini said.

The family says there’s no timeframe for when they plan to rebuild, but in the meantime, they want to find an alternative location so they can keep serving the community.