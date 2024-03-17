AUBURN, Mass. - Ronnie’s Seafood and Ice Cream is closing its Auburn location after 67 years. The summertime classic has served fresh seafood and ice cream since 1957.
There is good news for Ronnie’s fans however, as its Charlton location will remain open.
According to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page written by Rich, Dawn and Richie Lemansky, the business has been the heart and soul of the Lemansky family since Ed and Florence opened its doors.
"To our loyal customers, we would like to thank all of you who have supported us over the years," the post said. "We have served generations of families from near and far, many of you choosing Ronnie's for your Mother's Day and Father's Day gatherings. Whether you came once a year, weekly or even daily, your patronage and loyalty has enabled us to become a successful local landmark. We are grateful for each and every one of you."
They added that four generations of the family had worked in the business, along with countless employees.