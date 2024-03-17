HEBRON, Ky. — The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) was named one of the world's top airports for customer experience in the airport service.

What You Need To Know The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) was named one of North America’s top three airports, serving five to 15 million passengers each year



More than 600,000 passengers were surveyed about 30 performance indicators regarding their airport experience



CVG is also one of eight airports in the world being inducted into the Airports Council International (ACI) World Director General’s Roll of Excellence

"Peaceful" and "calm" may not always be the words some use to describe their airport experience; however, passenger Niema Dunbar said that’s all she’s encountered as she waited to check into her flight to Philadelphia at CVG.

"It was pretty clear; it was pretty easy to get my bag," she said. "(There weren't) big crowds ... I think it's going to be a pretty good experience.”

It was her first time flying through the airport. Dunbar said she thinks customer service is essential to passenger comfortability because not every trip is a vacation.

"We often forget that everyone who has a suitcase is not flying for vacation," she said. "I think everyone should be treated fairly and comfortably."

Customer service was one of the primary reasons CVG was named one of North America’s top three airports, serving five to 15 million passengers each year.

CVG is also one of eight airports in the world being inducted into the Airports Council International (ACI) World Director General’s Roll of Excellence, a recognition given to airports that have won multiple Airport Service Quality (ASQ) awards over a five-year period.

CVG is honored to win this award as customer service is its top priority, said airport spokesperson Mindy Kershner.

"Any award and recognition is really fantastic because it really does let our team know that their hard work matters and that travelers really appreciate the cleanliness of our airport," Kershner said.

Many of the airport's amenities reflect the culture of Ohio and Kentucky, such as the Cork and Bottle bourbon experience, Kershner added.