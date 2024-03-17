From Kerala, India, to the Capital Region of New York, Vince George, owner of Spice Malabar in Clifton Park, proudly represents his culture and his love for sharing Indian cuisine. This is what led to the opening of Spice Malabar three years ago, when we were just getting out of the pandemic.

"For me, food is a medicine. And there's only three indates for a human being. One is food, then water and oxygen. And we are providing one of that," said George.

George says he wanted to bring the joy of Indian food to this area and feels that the community has been responsive and very supportive.

"I like this community. It's very welcoming and it's very good for my profession, too. And the people around here, they love Indian food," said George.



Fast forward to today and Spice Malabar is celebrating their third anniversary. From starting in 2021, when indoor dining was still suspended, to coming back full force in the following years, they are celebrating this occasion by giving back to the community that helped keep its doors open.



"We are giving back a certain percentage of the sales to Captain Community Human Services, and that's why we are giving back to the community. And plus we participate with all the local schools when they how have events, we support them with the gift cards and, you know, food for hunger, all these things. We support them," he said.



And this is not just about the community connection or exposure to Indian cuisine. For South Asian Americans living here, this restaurant is an extension of their identity, and a great way to pass on their culture to the younger generation.

"My kids are born and brought up here. And when I want to make them aware the amount of the different variety of food, I wanted them to come here, so that they can enjoy the different types of whatever we generally don’t, we make one or two items at home. But here you get to have a large amount of variety they can try. And I expect that the other people to learn that similar kind of culture," said Sachin Kapale, a customer.



For others, it’s the great service and vibrant and flavorful food that keeps them coming back.



"It's good to have outlets and to other types of food and diversity and what you can, what you can have for dinner. So, it's huge," fellow customer Kam Taitt said.