RALEIGH, N.C. — Whether it’s competition from ride-sharing companies like Uber or facing skyrocketing insurance costs, many taxi cab companies are facing tough realities when it comes to staying in business.
Edwin Romero, owner of Amigo Cab in Raleigh, says the taxi industry must adhere to city regulations, while ride-sharing companies do not.
He says taxi rate increases set by municipalities will help.
"We don't see any increase in the taxi meter. That's affecting the community and the taxi driver's expenses, that's insurance and fuel. It's going to be expensive for drivers," Romero said.
"The gas we put in the car and with insurance going up all the time, it affects our pocket. We have family to feed," said Amigo Cab driver Cyprian Nkemdeme.
Greensboro raised the base taxi rate to $3.80 last year.
The initial rate in Charlotte is $3, but the taxi industry has asked for an increase. A city spokesman says there is a not currently a timeline for when a decision on the request will be made
The City of Raleigh is slated to hear a proposal about a rate increase in the coming weeks.