LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Water Tower held a grand opening to the public Saturday after a massive restoration project.
People got an up-close look at the facilities, which have been under renovation since summer 2022. Tours took visitors inside the tower, as well as the current pumping station. It's the oldest standing ornamental water tower in the country.
Louisvlle Water provides drinking water to nearly 1 million people in the Louisville Metro area and surrounding counties.
"Everyone knows Louisville Water Tower," said Kathleen Speicher, Louisville Water communications specialist. "It spans at 185 feet tall; you can't miss it. We're just happy to unveil this to the public again, welcome them back to see the tower, check out the WaterWorks Museum and just learn the history of Louisville's drinking water."
The facility along the Ohio River opened in 1860 and gained national landmark status in 1971. In 2019, company officials said they discovered molding wood in the tower, prompting the start of a plan to renovate the site.
By 2022, the tower was no longer operational and served mostly as a museum and event space. The work to restore the tower cost around $8 million.
The grand opening weekend will continue Sunday. Tours begin at 11 a.m. and continue every hour, with the last tour starting at 4 p.m. Tickets range from $3 - $5.