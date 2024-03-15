PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Trader Joe’s has announced that a new location will be opening in Palm Harbor.
The store will be located at 33591 US Hwy 19 N.
This will be the popular grocery store chain's third location in the Tampa Bay area. The other two stores are located at 3808 W. Swann Ave. in Tampa and 2742 4th St. N. in St. Petersburg.
The store also has locations in Bradenton and Sarasota.
"We are proud to be joining the neighborhood, and to continue our commitment to providing nourishment to the surrounding communities through our Neighborhood Shares program," Trader Joe's said in a news release.
An exact opening date has not been announced yet, but Trader Joe’s officials said crews are working hard to open the new store in 2024.