St. PETERSBURG, Fla. — According to a new report by the Consumer Federation of America, more than 6 million homeowners across America are uninsured.

The same report ranks Florida ninth on its list of the states with the highest rate of homeowners without coverage.

Jake Holehouse owns HH Insurance in St. Petersburg. He said it’s not a surprise to see Florida on the list.

“When you look at where rates were in 2019-2020, they have doubled and tripled for every client from 2020 to 2024,” Holehouse said.

He also believes the number of people taking big risks is likely even higher, if you factor in those who are under insured.

Those are homeowners who cut out specialized insurance, like hurricane coverage, to save on costs. But if a hurricane does hit, the homeowner won’t have enough coverage to fully rebuild, something that can affect an entire community’s resiliency.

“You look at an area like Sanibel where they are still rebuilding. But how much longer and how much harder is it if 50% of the homes don’t have insurance?" said Holehouse.

It's a waiting period Holehouse said could ultimately impact local businesses and tourism, something much of the state depends on.

According to the report, homeowners making $50,000 or less are twice as likely to be uninsured and manufactured homes are also more likely to not be covered.