As the weather warms up, people in many cities and towns across North Carolina are able to take a stroll with a beer in hand.

Social districts allow people in cities across the state to do something previously unheard of: take their beverage of choice to go.

As of March, there are 55 registered social districts across North Carolina, according to the ABC Commission. Just three years ago, there were zero.

In September 2021, the General Assembly passed a law that allowed city and county governments to create social districts, like the ones you can now find in more than a quarter of counties across the state.

Social districts allow people to carry open alcohol away from the places they buy it from, which has allowed for districts like Sip n' Stroll in Downtown Raleigh, which comprises more than 20 city blocks.

In July 2022, Governor Roy Cooper signed into law a bill that clarified the requirements for social districts. The law laid out very specific rules for these areas.

Not all businesses inside of a social district have to participate, but those that do have to be registered with the ABC Commission. Alcohol purchased from participating establishments can be carried outside and into other participating businesses, but not outside of the designated social district boundaries.

Alcoholic beverages must have a sticker on them that says what business and social district the drink is from. As of this year, drinks cannot be served in glass containers.

Social districts must have clear signage at the boundaries, and have to operate within defined hours. For example, Lexington's social district, which just opened last Friday, operates from 10 AM to 10 PM seven days a week.

Since these guidelines were put in place in 2022, social districts have exploded across the state. In many places, they've revitalized downtown areas.

Selma, a town north of Raleigh in Johnston County, launched their social district two years ago. Since then, people have been able to roam the downtown streets with drinks in hand. The social district is particularly popular during Rockin' on Raiford, an annual concert series that shuts down a block. The social district debuted with the concert two years ago, and the event is set to return.

The map below shows all of the social districts currently registered with the ABC Commission. The ABC Commission says some districts may still be in the process of submitting registration paperwork, so some towns that are starting a social district may not be included on this map.