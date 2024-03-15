OWENSBORO, Ky. — Daviess County is a major agricultural hub for Kentucky, producing millions of pounds of beef, poultry and pork every year.
One of the county's largest cattle producers is Hill View Farm, where Operations Manager Jim Gilles and his father oversee the business. Hill View Farm is one of the largest cow producers in the county, raising about 250 heads each year.
“There (are) a couple of other producers that raise about that much," Gilles said. "But your average producer in the county probably only has about 20 heads.”
Gilles said that is roughly about 182,000 burgers a year. The total amount of burgers that can be made from the county is more than one million. The amount of head of cattle Daviess County produces is more than 8,000 per year.
Hill View Farm also sets aside several hundred pounds of beef for a direct-to-consumer product line.