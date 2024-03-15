MILWAUKEE — It is no secret that hotel rooms are in high demand for the Republican National Convention in July. While some of the city’s biggest hotels are filled up, smaller inns are also seeing lots of bookings.

Bed and breakfasts are often associated with leisure travel, but during the upcoming RNC, The Muse Gallery Guesthouse in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood will be filled with travelers coming for the convention.

Owner Mary Ellen Hermann said a company that contracts with the RNC for event set-up has rented all the rooms in her inn for a week before and during the July convention.

Given how in demand hotel rooms have been, Hermann said she is glad she can provide a place for travelers to stay, and earn more money doing it.

“They certainly are prepared to pay more money for it,” said Hermann. “Businesses like this frankly are still recovering from COVID, so it is just a nice pulse, a nice shot in the arm.”

Hermann said she was able to charge about four times her typical rate during the RNC. Hermann also said she will save money because the group indicated they do not need the daily breakfasts she provides due to their early working hours, a cost savings on ingredients. With consistent guests throughout the week, it will also take less housekeeping effort on her part.

“The hardest part for me of running this business is the changeovers,” said Hermann. “It takes a long time to flip a room so if they come in and I show them their rooms and say just hang your sign and let me know if you need fresh towels or a room tidy, that is a lot easier for me.”

Hermann said summer is generally the easiest time of year to book a room, so she is confident she still would have been able to find guests if the RNC was not happening. However, she said having advanced knowledge that The Muse will be occupied in July is welcome.