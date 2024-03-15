COLUMBUS, Ohio — Members of the Ohio Farm Bureau visited Washington D.C. to meet with lawmakers and stress the importance of the Farm Bill.
Agriculture Expert Andy Vance said meetings like this are important and give farmers a voice.
"It's money to make sure farmers stay in business," Vance said.
The Farm Bill funds a variety of programs including safety net programs, farm loans, conservation programs and disaster assistance.
"If there is a natural disaster, if there is a drought, if there is an exceptionally wet Spring, programs like crop insurance...that's a really powerful program," he said.
The majority of the Farm Bill is focused on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.
