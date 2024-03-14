Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday will visit an abortion clinic in Minnesota on Thursday, a first for a president or vice president in U.S. history as the White House and President Joe Biden's reelection effort are continuing a full-court press on the issue of abortion.

The visit is part of Harris' "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" tour, which has taken the vice president across the country to highlight the impact of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022. Harris, the administration's point person on reproductive rights since the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, kicked off her tour earlier this year in the battleground state of Wisconsin and has since visited swing states Georgia, Michigan and Arizona, as well as California.

Harris' visit is believed to be the first time a president or vice president has visited a reproductive health clinic, according to her office.

Since the high court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, Democrats and abortion rights advocates have scored key victories in elections nationwide. Democrats credit the issue with with a stronger-than-expected showing in the midterm elections in 2022, and voters in six states have overwhelmingly ballot initiatives to enshrine abortion rights, including deep red states like Kansas and Ohio. A vast majority of Americans believe abortion should be legal in all or some circumstances, according to a Gallup survey.

It's a message that they are continuing to push in the lead-up to November's presidential election, which will once again see President Joe Biden square off against former President Donald Trump after both men clinched their respective parties' nominations earlier this week.

In Biden's State of the Union address last week, he sought to appeal to women voters while casting blame on the Supreme Court and Trump, who appointed three conservative justices who were part of the majority's decision, for overturning Roe v. Wade.

"In its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court majority wrote the following ... 'Women are not without electoral or political power,'" Biden said in his remarks. "You’re about to realize just how much you were right about that. Clearly, those bragging about overturning Roe v. Wade have no clue about the power of women. But they found out."

"When reproductive freedom was on the ballot, we won in 2022 and 2023, and we’ll win again in 2024," If you, the American people, send me a Congress that supports the right to choose, I promise you I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again."

On Wednesday, first lady Jill Biden teamed up with singer Christina Aguilera in a social media video urging voters to support abortion rights in November.

“I will not let my daughter live in a world where politicians make decisions about her body," Aguilera said in the video.

Minnesota has become somewhat of an abortion sanctuary in the Midwest, with limits on the procedure in neighboring Wisconsin and Iowa and outright bans in North Dakota and South Dakota. Clinics in the state experienced a surge in out-of-state patients in the aftermath of Roe being overturned.

Spectrum News' Maddie Gannon contributed to this report.