ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As a bill that could lead to a nationwide ban on TikTok continues to make its way through Congress, the social media platform is asking lawmakers to consider the economy.

"This process was secret an the bill was jammed through for one reason: it's a ban," the statement began on the TikTok Policy account on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We are hopeful that the Senate will consider the facts, listen to their constituents, and realize the impact on the economy, 7 million small businesses, and the 170 million Americans who use our service."

Among the small businesses that market themselves on the app in the Tampa Bay area is Bear Creek Custom Timber.

What You Need To Know TikTok says seven million small businesses nationwide use the app



Bear Creek Custom Timber in St. Petersburg and Empamamas and Muchachas in Tampa are among the Tampa Bay businesses that have used the app for marketing



A co-owner of Bear Creek said he sees where both the government and TikTok are coming from. He tells Spectrum News a ban would impact its advertising reach



The owner of Empamamas and Muchachas says TikTok has had a direct impact on sales

"We build guitars," said co-owner Mark James. "Probably 75% of what we build are from trees that we cut down. We mill those logs into wood, we re-saw that wood, we dry that wood, and then we turn it into guitars."

James said he spends no money on advertising, instead relying on social media and Bear Creek's web site.

"When TikTok first came out, to be honest with you, I didn't see any socially redeeming qualities or values to it. I didn't really understand it," he said.

But he and his business partner started posting. A few years ago, one of their short clips went viral, racking up more than a million views.

"We were dumbfounded," James said.

He told Spectrum News they'd definitely feel an impact from a TikTok ban.

"We have the three big ones - we have Facebook, we have Instagram, and we have TikTok. You're talking about losing a third of our reach via TikTok. So, it wouldn't be good," he said.

Empamamas and Muchachas, restaurants in Tampa's Armature Works, have also leaned into TikTok marketing.

Owner Stephanie Swanz said in a statement, "TikTok has been a useful marketing tool for my businesses and there is a direct impact on sales from using this channel - especially when our videos go viral.

"In addition, filming our TikToks has also boosted our company culture, made hiring easier, and has provided us insight and public feedback we normally wouldn't get on other platforms. With that being said, if TikTok is a threat to national security and we are instructed by our government to stop using this platform, we would gladly comply."

James said understands the government’s security concerns.

"I understand where the government's coming from, and I understand where the people that run TikTok are coming from. So, you know, it would be a negative to us," said James. "It's not something that we look forward to, but I suppose if it happens, we just find another way around it."

If the bill does become law, TikTok could still be available in the U.S. if the company that owns it sells it to an American-based company.