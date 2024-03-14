CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Businesses across the state are preparing for a possible influx of customers for St. Patrick's Day weekend.

What You Need To Know Businesses across the state are preparing for St. Patrick's Day crowds



This will be the first time Plaza Midwood celebrates St. Patrick's Day as a social district



As a social district, businesses in Plaza Midwood can now serve alcohol that people can take with them in designated areas

But this celebratory season holds great significance for several businesses in Charlotte.

This will be the first time Plaza Midwood celebrates St. Patrick's Day as a social district. This means customers can walk with open-marked to-go containers of alcoholic beverages in designated areas.

The soft opening for the social district began earlier this month.

"The slow roll out has been wonderful, and we look forward to residents and visitors continuing to explore and enjoy everything Plaza Midwood has to offer on any given day. Regarding St Patrick's Day, the Plaza Midwood Social District is green year-round with our exchangeable cup program by cutting waste by utilizing sustainable materials and we hope this will become the standard across the state," the Plaza Midwood Merchants Association said in a statement.

Sip City Market & Bottle Shop owner Yazan Humaideh said the social district has been great for Plaza Midwood.

Inside of Sip City is the Daily Ritual Coffee shop.

Humaideh said since the social district began, they're seeing an increase in repeat customers. He said they've been so busy, they temporarily ran out of the marked social district cups.

Humaideh said the consistent foot traffic is benefiting the coffee shop and surrounding businesses.

"Customers come inside to wait for their friends to meet them here, have a hot beverage while they're waiting," Humaideh said.

Groups will all get social district cups to take alcoholic beverages with them, he said.

"Now you got a whole group socializing throughout Plaza Midwood, they're going from one business to another, supporting small local businesses. That's what the social district is all about," Humaideh said.

Humaideh is now preparing for what he expects to be an extremely busy St. Patrick's Day weekend.

He said the business will be fully staffed and ready for any possible rush of customers.

Daily Ritual Coffee owner Hassan Dekmak said the social district status will help more people drink responsibly and help keep the community safer for all.

"St. Patty coming up, we all know [it] kind of gets reckless," Dekmak said. "Being a social district, it benefits the small businesses and locals as well, just trying to be safe, as far as drinking in public."