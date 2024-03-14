President Joe Biden said on Thursday he and first lady Jill Biden are “heartbroken” by the death of Nex Benedict, a nonbinary Oklahoma teen who was bullied and whose death last month the day after a fight at school was ruled a suicide.

“Jill and I are heartbroken by the recent loss of Nex Benedict. Every young person deserves to have the fundamental right and freedom to be who they are, and feel safe and supported at school and in their communities,” Biden said in a statement. “Nex Benedict, a kid who just wanted to be accepted, should still be here with us today.”

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden said on Thursday he and First Lady Jill Biden are “heartbroken” by the death of Nex Benedict



Benedict was a nonbinary Oklahoma teen who was bullied and whose death last month the day after a fight at school was ruled a suicide



Biden went on to call nonbinary and transgender people “some of the bravest Americans” he knows, calling for renewed efforts to fight discrimination and “address the suicide crisis impacting too many nonbinary and transgender children”



He urged young LGBTQ Americans in need of help to call or text 988, the National Crisis Hotline, and dial “3” to speak with a professional specifically trained to work with LGBTQ youth

Biden went on to call nonbinary and transgender people “some of the bravest Americans” he knows, calling for renewed efforts to fight discrimination and “address the suicide crisis impacting too many nonbinary and transgender children.” He urged young LGBTQ Americans in need of help to call or text 988, the National Crisis Hotline, and dial “3” to speak with a professional specifically trained to work with LGBTQ youth.

“My prayers are with Nex’s family, friends, and all who loved them – and to all LGBTQI+ Americans for whom this tragedy feels so personal, know this: I will always have your back,” Biden added.

The state medical examiner's office said Wednesday that they determined Benedict’s death was a suicide.

A summary autopsy report was released more than a month after the death of 16-year-old Nex Benedict, a student at Owasso High School. Family members said Benedict had been bullied at school and the teenager's death in February drew concern from LGBTQ+ rights groups, as well as attention from Oklahoma's governor and the White House.

“From the beginning of this investigation, Owasso Police observed many indications that this death was the result of suicide,” Owasso Police Department Lt. Nick Boatman said in a statement. “However, investigators did not wish to confirm that information without the final results being presented by the Oklahoma Medical Examiners Office.”

In a 911 call on Feb. 8, Sue Benedict — the teen's grandmother and legal guardian — had expressed concern about a head injury. The teenager was conscious and alert after the fight a day earlier when they told police about the attack by three girls that occurred after the teen squirted them with water, according to police video released last month.

The report shows Benedict had toxic levels of two drugs in their system and died of an overdose. A complete autopsy will be released in 10 days in accordance with state law, the medical examiner's office said.

Boatman would not confirm whether or not police found a note from Benedict at the scene.

A lawyer for the Benedict family, Jacob Biby, told The Associated Press that he was working on a statement from the family Wednesday but declined to comment further.

In video footage from the hospital the day of the altercation, Benedict explains to an officer that the girls had been picking on them and their friends because of the way they dressed. Benedict claims that in the bathroom the students said “something like: why do they laugh like that,” referring to Benedict and their friends.

“And so I went up there and I poured water on them, and then all three of them came at me,” Benedict tells the officer from a hospital bed.

Paramedics responded to the family’s house and performed CPR on the teen before rushing them to the hospital, where they later died.

Family members have said Benedict was nonbinary, which means they didn’t identify as strictly male or female.

“Bullying and harassment have a significant impact on students and, tragically, many of these youths believe that suicide is the only option for peace,” said Brandon Dilawari, a case manager at Rainbow Youth Project USA, an Indiana-based group that aims to improve the safety and wellness of LGBTQ+ young people. “This is not an isolated incident by any means."

The group reported a dramatic spike in calls from Oklahoma to its national crisis hotline after news of the teen's death became public.