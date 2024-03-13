RACINE, Wis. — The possibility of a ban on TikTok has sparked concerns, especially among Wisconsin small business owners who have found the platform to be instrumental in their marketing strategies.

Charrie Ferguson, who owns The PlaySpace in downtown Racine, said TikTok has played a crucial role in boosting her business.

Posting videos on TikTok is her way of advertising to young families and reaching a broader audience.

“We wouldn’t have grown as quickly, and as much as we have, without it,” Ferguson said.

She said TikTok also helped her connect with other small business owners to share insights and best practices.

“I’ve had people reach out to me, to learn from the business,” she said. “We have found a place where we can communicate with each other.”

Similarly, Alec Lachman said TikTok has helped him become a successful entrepreneur.

“I work specifically in the gaming space. I also produce content and videos for some other businesses. TikTok is the whole reason I could go from a 9 to 5 job to being self-employed. It is the main driver behind sales, advertising and leveraging my platform,” said Lachman.

The TikTok app is controlled by a company called ByteDance, which is headquartered in Beijing.

U.S. government officials have long shared privacy concerns over TikTok user information being shared with the Chinese government.

TikTok is banned on all U.S. government-owned devices.

Still, Lachman and Ferguson are among many TikTok users who said the benefits of the app outweigh risks.

“I know for sure as a small business, TikTok does more good than harm. I think it’s important for a lot of people," Ferguson said.

“Banning TikTok would be crippling not only to myself, but the millions of businesses in the United States that are using the application,” said Lachman.

President Joe Biden has indicated he would support banning TikTok if a ban is approved by both the House and Senate.