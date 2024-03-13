OWASSO, Okla. — The Oklahoma Medical Examiner has released the manner of death in the case of 16-year-old nonbinary Owasso High School student Nex Benedict.
Benedict’s death has been ruled a suicide and is believed to be a result of diphenhydramine and fluoxetines combined toxicity.
Diphenhydramine is an antihistamine that provides allergy relief, whereas fluoxetine is used as an antidepressant.
Nex Benedict was part of a fight at Owasso High School's campus on Feb. 7, according to officials from the Owasso Police Department. They were taken to a hospital by their mother and later released after being examined.
According to court documents, the next day Benedict's mother made a 911 call requesting medical help as Benedict was exhibiting posturing, curled hands, rolling eyes, and shallow breathing.
Owasso Police Department said that “from the beginning of this investigation, Owasso Police observed many indications that this death was the result of suicide. However, investigators did not wish to confirm that information without the final results being presented by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office.”