SAN ANTONIO — Thousands of San Antonians struggle to pay their monthly utility bills, so CPS Energy wants them to know that help is available.

“Job number one is to keep the lights on and the gas flowing,” said Rudy Garza, CPS Energy’s president and CEO.

The end of 2023 brought protests and debates, as rate increases of 4.25% were proposed by CPS Energy.

“It’s not doing it together to ask the citizens to pay for the entire damn thing,” said District 10 City Councilman Marc Whyte.

Ultimately, San Antonio City Council approved CPS Energy’s request for rate hikes, creating an extra $85 million in revenue for the energy company.

“Could have taken more time to figure out more creative ways to get the funding,” said Debra Ponce, a community organizer.

Since February, electric and gas customers are paying an average of $4.45 more per month, but customers already owe CPS about $175 million in past-due bills.

“Our customer team is going to have to continue getting folks on payment plans to ensure that we minimize whatever the implications are of this rate increase,” Garza said.

About 60,000 San Antonians have severe energy burdens — with more than 6% of their income spent on power.

Beyond replacing aging infrastructure, CPS is also investing in its Affordability Discount Program.

“We get out in the community and help connect customers with support,” said KJ Feder, the senior director of community engagement and corporate responsibility at CPS Energy.

Feder says CPS Energy partners with over 200 nonprofits to identify customers who need help. They are striving to add 15,000 more households to the program.

“You may not even know where to start when you’re asking for help, or you may work multiple jobs and don’t have time to go somewhere,” Feder said.

At community events, CPS Energy’s outreach team connects with customers and hopes to remove barriers to help by going door to door.

“We go into those neighborhoods that are income qualified census tract, but also that have a high pass due balance,” said Feder. “We connect with those customers, in their neighborhood where it’s convenient and where we can do the most good.”

Twice a year, customers can tap into Residential Energy Assistance Partnership (REAP) funding. With more than $13 million set aside, CPS Energy helped 17,000 families through REAP last year.

“I know it’s scary, but we work with people every single day who are going through very similar things that you’re going through, and we know how to help you,” Feder said.