Though neither of the presidential frontrunners face any major remaining competition in the presidential primary, neither one has officially clinched enough delegates to become their parties' presumptive nominees yet.

That could change as soon as this week for both of them, capping off one of the shortest presidential primary contests in modern U.S. history, according to the Pew Research Center.

President Joe Biden comes into Tuesday’s contests in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington state — as well as the primary for Democrats Abroad and the caucuses in the Northern Mariana Islands, which end the same day — 102 delegates short of what he needs to clinch the Democratic presidential nomination



Former President Donald Trump is 140 delegates short of the Republican nomination; Contests in those three states, plus Hawaii’s Republican caucuses, will likely be enough to clinch his third straight GOP nomination



Both candidates visited battleground Georgia over the weekend, underscoring its importance to their respective presidential bids

While unlikely to offer any surprises, Tuesday’s contests could officially solidify a 2020 presidential rematch.

Georgia in particular could offer some clues about how the battleground state will go in November’s contest. The state has emerged as a key target for both parties in recent years: After going for Trump in 2016, Biden flipped the state blue in 2020 for the first time since 1992, and Democrats won a pair of special U.S. Senate elections that gave them full control of Congress for the first two years of his presidential term.

It’s also the state where Trump pressured its top elections official to “find” enough votes to overturn his loss to Biden, and where he was subsequently indicted alongside 18 of his top allies for what prosecutors alleged was a “criminal enterprise” to subvert the state’s election results. (Four co-defendants in the case have pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors; Trump and the remaining co-defendants have pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing.)

Both candidates visited the state over the weekend, underscoring its importance to their respective presidential bids.

At his rally on Saturday, Biden said that Georgians are “the reason why we're going to win,” pointing to his coalition of young voters, suburban voters and voters of color and comparing them to those his opponent “keeps company with” — including Hungary's Viktor Orban, a populist leader who visited Trump at his Florida resort last week, and far-right Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who heckled him during his State of the Union address last week.

“Donald Trump has a different constituency,” Biden said in Atlanta.

“Here’s a guy who’s kicking off his general election campaign on the road up with Marjorie Taylor Greene. It can tell you a lot about a person by who he keeps company with,” Biden added, before condemning his once and (likely) future electoral opponent of “sucking up to wannabe dictators and authoritarian thugs all over the world.”

“When [Trump] says he wants to be a dictator, I believe him,” he added.

Trump, for his part, accused Biden of “shouting angrily at America” in his State of the Union speech, which he panned as “the most divisive, partisan and radical speech ever delivered by a president in that chamber.”

“America should be shouting angrily at Joe Biden,” Trump told the crowd in Rome, which is located in Greene’s district. He also mocked Biden’s stutter, which the incumbent president has openly talked about struggling with his entire life.

While polling shows Trump up in the state — Democrats have contended that polling overestimates the former president — the race is still several months away. And with the focus soon to shift toward the general election, it’s anybody’s race.

Also at stake across the country are key congressional primaries, including for Georgia’s 14 U.S. House seats and a challenge to Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker.