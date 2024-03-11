LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Sherman Minton Bridge, connecting Louisville to New Albany, Indiana, remains closed for the foreseeable future.

Last week, crews with the Sherman Minton Bridge Renewal Project discovered a structural concern on the 61-year-old bridge, observing lateral beams that were out of alignment. The bridge has been closed since.

Drivers are directed to take the Clark Memorial Bridge, which sits about 3.5 miles east of the Sherman Minton Bridge, connecting Louisville to New Albany, Indiana.

Jessica Keeling, bartender at Nic and Norman’s, has a front-row seat to the detour. She said she has served commuters waiting out the traffic before crossing the bridge.

“If they see it’s all the way backed up, a lot of places will park ... on the side of the road, come in, at least have a drink or little snack, let some of that traffic (slow) down," she said. "Then, you can see the Second Street Bridge right here, so you just peek out and be like, ‘It’s time to go.'"

Keeling used to live in Indiana and crossed the bridges to commute to Kentucky.

“I’m glad that I don’t live there anymore because I don’t have to cross them anymore unless I really really have to,” Keeling said.

She now tries to avoid the drive.

“I mean, I do still have family that lives over there, but I try to get them to come over to this side more than I have to go over to that side just because I don’t feel comfortable crossing the bridges," she said.

The Sherman Minton Renewal Project is a three-year plan, working to repair and rehabilitate the double-decked bridge with the goal of adding up to 30 years to the bridge’s life. The bridge will remain closed to traffic while crews continue to analyze the structure.

Officials are encouraging drivers to use I-265 and I-65 as designated detours.

The Sherman Minton Renewal Project said it will provide a reopening schedule upon finalizing plans.