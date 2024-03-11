Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge told USA Today on Monday that she will be stepping down from her role this month after three years of service in President Joe Biden's administration.

“It's time to go home,’’ Fudge told the outlet, which was first to report the news. “I do believe strongly that I have done just about everything I could do at HUD for this administration as we go into this crazy, silly season of an election.”

Fudge, 71, represented Ohio in Congress from 2008-2021 before joining the Biden administration.

In a statement, Biden hailed her "vision, passion, and focus on increasing economic opportunity have been assets to our country."

"When I took office, we inherited a broken housing system, with fair housing and civil rights protections badly dismantled under the prior administration," the president said. "On Day One, Marcia got to work rebuilding the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and over the past three years she has been a strong voice for expanding efforts to build generational wealth through homeownership and lowering costs and promoting fairness for America’s renters."

