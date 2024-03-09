TAMPA, Fla. — Earlier Saturday, Tampa International Airport and many other Florida airports saw several flight delays and cancellations due to thunderstorms north of the state.

Airport officials said the FAA had a delay program in place, primarily due to weather and the high volume of flights.

The disruptions came as spring break travel season kicks into gear, with TPA expecting around 200,000 people to have passed through the airport by the end of the weekend.

What You Need To Know The airport is anticipating as many as 100,000 people each Saturday and Sunday



With such high volumes of people at the airport, it's recommended to arrive early for your flight

Waking up at the crack of dawn, Shaun McCue said his journey to Tampa with his family was a bit tiring, but they can’t wait to start their spring break adventure.

The McCue’s are just a few of thousands of people who arrived at Tampa International Airport Saturday.

“We kind of have to figure out where we’re going honestly,” he said. “We’ve got a car to pick up and I don’t know exactly where it’s at.”

Flying in from Milwaukee to Tampa, their spring break trip wouldn’t be complete without their three kids ages six, three, and four months old.

“Simon is getting double spring break. He’s actually on spring break the week we get home,” he said.

According to the Tampa International Airport, they typically see around 60,000 people a day at their airport. However, when it comes to travel on weekends when spring break rolls around, they’re anticipating as many as 100,000 people each Saturday and Sunday.

TPA already broke its passenger record on Feb. 25 with more than 93,000 passengers.

The airport says this spring break travel period lasts a little more than a month, so whether you’re flying in like the McCues or flying out of Tampa, heading to the airport a little early can make all the difference in travel.

They also say the best way to check for delays is to check with whatever airline you’re traveling with.