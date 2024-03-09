LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Lexington Public Library heard input from the community and has opened a brand-new library with that vision off Versailles Road.

What You Need To Know At 30,000 square feet, the new Marksbury Family Branch library is three times larger than the Village Branch library it replaces

The library estimates one million visitors will be served each year at the new location

The Marksbury Branch cost $17 million to build and was made possible through generous gifts from the Marksbury Family Foundation and other community members

Jenny Smith, manager at Lexington's newest public library, the Marksbury Family Branch, said the library grew its collection quickly.

“We went from about (8,000) or 9,000 items at the former Village branch to 30,000 items now, so everybody has the opportunity to find that special book for them," Smith said.

The upstairs is split into sections for younger children, teens and adults and a third general seating area. The children’s area has playful accessories and accommodations for families and mothers who need privacy.

In another section are unique seats, school supplies and entertainment for teens. It also has an outdoor reading area, study rooms and community meeting rooms.

Smith said the new library is stocked with 25,000 brand-new books. Popular learning and workforce development programs will remain in place.

“We're doing some really fun, unique things in the workforce development realm," Smith said.

For creatives and those needing tools for design, there is an immersive maker space with 3D printers and more.

Smith said the Lexington Public Library has outgrown its Village branch, which is a testament to how the community is engaged with literacy.