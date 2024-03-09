TAMPA, Fla. — A study done by wework.com found that 80% of companies worldwide planned to increase their investments into becoming sustainable. It’s a trend to create more “green” businesses, which means it considers the operational impact on the environment.

What You Need To Know America Industrial Guide, LLC is a company that specializes in biodegradable cleaning products



Maria Smith and her husband, Geraldo Florez, opened the company back in their home country of Colombia and now in Tampa



Smith says the goal of the business is to help people see the benefit of using biodegradable products

Organizations like Prospera said they have seen a steady increase in green businesses in the Tampa Bay area and they attribute some of that to people moving here from other countries.

Fabian Yepez is the vice president of West Central Florida Prospera. He said there’s been a big shift in green businesses.

“As we move forward and the market continues to demand these, I think we are going to see more, especially for people that are coming from abroad. They have experience with this type of business they have. They’re established businesses already,” he said.

One example of that is a new cleaning supply business that just opened in Tampa.

While some may see cleaning as a chore, Maria Smith and her husband, Geraldo Florez, see it as a way to enjoy doing something together.

“We like for our items to be shiny. If you look at our kitchen, it’s shiny and the cleaning process was really easy,” said Smith.

But the products they are using aren’t your typical cleaning agents. They are biodegradable, toxic-free and created by the couple themselves.

They said they have been using eco-friendly products for more than 20 years.

“We used to use conventional products, but we realized the environmental damage they were causing in the rivers of our home country of Colombia,” Smith said.

For them, creating the cleaning solutions wasn’t just about going green: it was also personal.

“My father suffered with an illness produced by the misuse of petroleum products like gas and diesel,” Smith said.

According to the American Lung Association, some cleaning products can release dangerous chemicals and can lead to health problems.

Smith first opened her company in Colombia before relocating to Tampa, where the American Industrial Guide, LLC, was created.

They make products for the automotive, domestic cleaning and air conditioning industries.

“We also want to demonstrate that the biodegradable products are efficient and we want to create a brighter future amongst the younger generation by educating them,” Smith said of her company’s goals.

The U.S. Green Chamber of Commerce said more business owners are finding cost savings and increased profits when it comes to eco-friendly initiatives.

“It’s important to create ways to protect the environment because it’s our legacy — for my granddaughter and for everyone that wants a better world,” Smith said.

Through every cleaning solution, she’s not only keeping her home clean but doing her part to keep the community clean and green as well.

Although exclusively online, the company says they are also looking to cater to cleaning companies by opening a walk in shop to help provide a more personal experience.