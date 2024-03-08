SHOREWOOD, Wis. — If you’ve gassed up your vehicle this week, you may have noticed prices at the pump are higher than they’ve been in the last few months.

Wisconsin’s average gallon of gas currently stands at $3.26, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Data showed that’s up seven cents from last week.

Despite the increase, gas in Wisconsin is still 13 cents cheaper than the national average, per AAA data.

Kurt Jorgenson owns Grande Flowers in Shorewood. The shop has been a mainstay in the community for 60 years.

Jorgenson has run it for the past decade.

He said rising gas prices are challenging his bottom line and even changing the way his customers shop.

“We noticed a change this year with Valentine’s Day. We had a lot more walk-in trade and pickups, versus having them delivered,” said Jorgenson.

He said it’s been tough surviving inflation and now it’s getting even harder with gas prices on the rise. He said some of his staff must now work part-time until there’s some relief.

“We all work together to help one another, so we can all keep our jobs,” he said.

Jorgenson said he’s focused on keeping his customer volume up and works with his clients to keep prices down.

“We do different businesses that are standing orders, and we give them a break on deliveries. We are just all working together to make it through with this difficult time with the economy right now,” he said.

Juan Magdaleon is a floral designer at Grande Flowers. He said he plans most of the deliveries and believes a major key to surviving high gas prices is efficient delivery routes.

“Try to carpool all your products and you have a logistic schedule for all your deliveries and you are going to save so much gas and surcharges,” said Magdaleon.

Jorgenson said he has no plans of giving up, because his business is a labor of love.

“Our community here is very supportive in Shorewood, and I hope it continues, and we want to be here. The business itself has been on this corner for over 60 years,” he said.

Jorgenson said he’s hoping for some much-needed economic relief and for gas prices to drop, so he and his six-decade old floral business stay alive and well.