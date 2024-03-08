Former President Donald Trump has filed a notice of appeal of the judgment in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case, indicating in a court filing that he has posted a nearly $92 million bond.

What You Need To Know Former President Donald Trump is appealing the $83.3 million verdict in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case and posted a nearly $92 million bond, court filings show



A jury in January awarded Carroll the $83.3 million in a case surrounding Trump's denial that he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s and called her a liar



In New York, civil case defendants must post at least 110% of the judgment as a bond in order to appeal



The judgment is part of the roughly half a billion dollars in penalties that Trump, the Republican presidential frontrunner, owes in various civil cases

Notice of the appeal and the $91.6 million bond were made in separate court federal court filings in New York on Friday. Trump is appealing the $83.3 million judgment that a jury awarded Carroll in January over Trump's denial that he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s and called her a liar. In New York, civil case defendants must post at least 110% of the judgment as a bond in order to appeal.

The filings came a day after Judge Lewis A. Kaplan refused to delay a Monday deadline for posting a bond to ensure that Carroll can collect the $83.3 million if it remains intact following appeals.

The judgment is part of the roughly half a billion dollars in penalties that Trump, the Republican presidential frontrunner, owes in various civil cases.

A separate jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages last year in a separate case which found that Trump was liable for sexually abusing her. He also owes $355 million in a separate civil fraud case which charged that he took part in a scheme to dupe banks and others with financial statements that inflated his wealth; that total balloons to $454 million with interest, which adds about $112,000 each day. He faces a March 25 deadline to put up the bond in that case.

Trump’s lawyers have asked for that judgment to be stayed on appeal, warning he might need to sell some properties to cover the penalty.

On Thursday, Kaplan wrote that any financial harm to Trump results from his slow response to the late-January verdict in the defamation case over statements he made about Carroll while he was president in 2019 after she claimed in a memoir that he raped her in spring 1996 in a midtown Manhattan luxury department store dressing room.

Trump vehemently denied the claims, saying that he didn’t know her and that the encounter at a Bergdorf Goodman store across the street from Trump Tower never took place.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.