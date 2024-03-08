TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Legislature is expected to approve the new state budget by the end of the day as the legislative session comes to a close.

The legislature will vote on the $117.4 billion budget Friday afternoon, which comes in at $4 billion less than last year’s budget.

For the Tampa area, the biggest budget decision comes as legislatures determine what to do with the $570 million from the defunct Hillsborough County transportation tax.

It was passed by voters in 2018, but in 2020 it was ruled unconstitutional. Since then, the money has sat locked up and unavailable for any projects.

The chairmen of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees said the tax was voted on locally and should be spent locally.

“I believe you’ll see both parties move, and the governor has certainly agreed with us that we need to properly split the money,” said State Rep. Doug Broxson of Pensacola. “Put part of it in projects and maybe do a tax holiday. I’m not sure, but that’s kind of where we are right now.”

State Rep. Thomas Leek of Daytona Beach said, “It was Hillsborough money, and it was important to us that the Hillsborough delegation decided where that money went.”

State lawmakers made room in the budget for $256 million to go towards resurfacing roads in Hillsborough County, but that’s less than half of what was collected.

As for the rest of the funds, $162 million would be set aside to counter a sales tax holiday and $171 million would pay for the legal fees that led up to the state Supreme Court ruling over the county tax.

Also, the governor’s toll relief program is expected to continue for another year as well. Officials added $450 million to their budget at the governor’s request to continue the program.

Gov. Ron DeSantis can then make vetoes to the budget line by line, which he has done in previous years.