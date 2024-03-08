TAMPA, Fla. — Truck drivers play a vital role in moving freight across the country. And, like most industries, inflation has narrowed their profit margins.

What You Need To Know Inflation peaked at more than 9 percent in 2022. The current rate has dropped to just over 3 percent, but fuel is still costly



Kyle Royster says a lot of independent truck drivers decided to leave their truck at home and work for a large company



About 8.4 million people are employed in the trucking industry, according to the American Trucking Associations

Independent truck drivers in particular are feeling the sting of high costs.

Inflation peaked at more than 9 percent in 2022. The current rate has dropped to just over 3 percent, but fuel is still costly.

Kyle Royster, based out of North Carolina, recently delivered freight to Tampa and said he spends nearly $1,000 to fill up his truck. He is waiting for the next gig, making sure the job is worth it.

“We’re actually just sitting until we find something to make it out of Florida,” he said.

Royster said he loves the work and that his father was a truck driver. But he says the last few years have been rough. Inflation caused by the pandemic increased the cost of everything from maintenance and gas to what he can make per mile.

“That load a couple of years ago may have been a low of $3.50 a mile, but now that same load, maybe $1.50 a mile,” he said. “That’s how a lot of operators are struggling right now.”

Royster said a lot of independent truck drivers decided to leave their truck at home and work for a large company.

According to The National Transportation Institute, driver base mileage pay is rebounding. There has been an increase in the percentage of fleets paying 50-60 cents per mile and a decrease in those paying less.

“I’m hoping these rates go up and these gas prices go down and to keep America moving in the right direction,” Royster said.

About 8.4 million people are employed in the trucking industry, according to the American Trucking Associations.