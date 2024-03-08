ORLANDO, Fla. — After years of memories making ice cream, a local sweet staple is making moves to expand.

Kelly’s Ice Cream hopes to open 17 more counters and two more scoop shops — standalone ice cream stores — this year, in addition to its first corporate headquarters in Altamonte Springs. That location will give visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the process, according to owner Kelly Seidel.

“Sometimes I have to pinch myself," Seidel said. "When it comes to life, I think it’s going to more hit home.”

The ice cream company already supplies its products to 23 counters and runs six scoop shops.

The concept was born out of Seidel’s home kitchen, as she and her husband mixed and mused about flavors, which she would then test out on her nursing colleagues at the hospital. Seidel had scooped her way through college, and once in Central Florida, she quickly realized there was a market for homemade, local ice cream.

Her first shop, on Corrine Drive in Orlando’s Audubon Park, remains one of her favorites, as the company relies upon two machines there — nicknamed Bessie and Gertie — to produce all the ice cream for operations.

“This is my home shop. And it’ll always be my home shop. I slept through hurricanes in the back,” she said, adding, “We’re not going to go anywhere.”

But processing will be shifting to the Altamonte Springs location, which boasts a footprint of roughly 8,750 square feet.

And as the company expands, Seidel is also eyeing a unique “cow to cone” concept. She’s been visiting farms out of state, her family in tow, and learning about the notion of agritourism. She envisions buying a farm, somewhere in Central Florida, in order to make the milk needed for her ice cream dreams within the next several years.

“This is a bit opposite. Most people have a family dairy, or a farm, they turn into, they make ice cream,” she said. “We are doing the reverse. … People think we’re crazy. I say, ‘Watch and see'.”

In the meantime, Seidel said that she relies upon her husband and three children to stay rooted, as well as an all-women leadership team for expert guidance.

“It’s hard to believe where we came from, where we are today. It’s insane,” Seidel said. “I’ve put my head down and did what I needed to do … I think you can do anything you want. No one can tell you ‘No'.”