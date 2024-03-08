MADISON, Wis. — If you’re choosing between fish fry or pizza on a Friday night, a Wisconsin staple gives you the chance to try both.

The Ian’s Pizza location at Garver Feed Mill often makes over a thousand pizzas a day. During Lent, Ian’s is offering a special on Fridays: fish fry pizza.

General manager Adam Nagy said to think of it as a fish fry sandwich.

“The base of it is a little bit of mozzarella,” he said. “Homemade tartar sauce, fried battered cod and then French fries and coleslaw.”

As customers came up to the counter, at least every other person asked about the specialty. Nagy said people love it.

“That weirdness factor, that once people actually tried it, they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is so good,’” he said.

One man planned on having one slice for lunch. After his first slice of fish fry pizza, he came back for a second.

“We always have a policy that if you try a pizza and you don’t like it, bring it back and we’ll get you something else,” Nagy said. “But it’s one of the few slices that nobody ever comes back with it.”

He said it’s been one of the most popular specialty pies ever.

“It’s Wisconsin, so people love a good fish fry,” he laughed. “A little slice of happiness.”

The final fish fry pizzas of the year will be sold on Friday, March 29.