SHEBOYGAN Wis. — Truman McNitt, an 11-year-old with a sweet tooth and entrepreneurial spirit, has captured statewide attention by becoming the youngest finalist in a statewide Junior Achievement Young Entrepreneur Competition.

What You Need To Know An 11-year-old with a sweet tooth and entrepreneurial spirit has captured statewide attention



Truman McNitt became the youngest finalist in a statewide Junior Achievement Young Entrepreneur Competition



It all started when his mom bought a cotton candy maker for fun



McNitt sells a wide variety of cotton candy and will even live-spin it at events. He named his enterprise Sugar Twist Trinkets

“Being an 11-year-old with your own business is a big responsibility,” said McNitt.

It all started when his mom bought a cotton candy maker for fun.

“Every summer, we would bring out this cotton candy machine, and then I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, we could start selling cotton candy,’” said McNitt.

McNitt sells a wide variety of cotton candy and will even live-spin it at events. He named his enterprise Sugar Twist Trinkets.

“It’s fun to have something to share with Truman, and we enjoy doing it together,” said McNitt’s mother, Caitlin Brotz-McNitt. “We can laugh, share stories, throw out ideas and I’m just really proud.”

She created a space for her son to work and sell his products in her store, Olivü, in downtown Sheboygan. McNitt also sells toy slime and freeze-dried candy. He said freeze-drying transforms the texture of candy to be lighter and crispier.

A trusted source on all things candy, McNitt said he loves to sample everything.

“I have a lot of fun,” said McNitt. “Really, any time you want to be able to just pull out the cotton candy machine and make yourself a big cotton candy or get a bag of freeze-dried candy.”

He also sells his products online, here.