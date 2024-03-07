It’s National Consumer Protection Week, and organizations across the state are hoping to help customers avoid scams.

Never give payment info over the phone



Dominion Energy, which provides electricity to about 7 million customers in 15 states, including North Carolina, is warning customers to be on the lookout for utility scams.

"Criminals are working around the clock to steal personal information and money from utility customers across the country,” said Rusty Harris, vice president and general manager of Dominion Energy North Carolina's natural gas business.

The company says there are several red flags that customers should look for:

Anyone threatening service disconnection unless a payment is made immediately

Anyone requesting payment by credit or debit card over the phone, wire or money transfer, or buying a prepaid or gift card

Anyone asking for payment in person

Scammers may try to earn a customer’s trust by being personable or sympathetic

Scammers may target small businesses and threaten to disconnect service during peak hours to instill panic

Dominion also provided some tips to avoid scams:

Never allow anyone claiming to be a utility employee into your home without a proper ID, an appointment or a reported emergency

Never provide anyone with your Social Security number, account number or debit/credit card number over the phone

The North Carolina Department of Justice is also helping consumers avoid rackets this week. The department received 20,464 complaints about scams and damaging business practices last year.

“Scammers and bad actors are incredibly creative in coming up with tricks and lies to take people’s hard-earned money,” Attorney General Josh Stein said.

Never pay upfront fees to win a prize or pay a loan, which are against the law in North Carolina, justice department officials say. Never give into threats of arrests or fines — no government agency will call to threaten to arrest you for unpaid loans.

The most common frauds are IRS, sweepstakes and sweetheart scams, justice officials say.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of a scam, you can file a complaint online.