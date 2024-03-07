TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will host its 7th annual Pride Night tonight at Amalie Arena as the Bolts take on the Calgary Flames.

Ticket packages are $135 and include a terrace level ticket, a Pride fanny pack and a donation to CAN Community Health.

CAN is a new clinic in the Tampa area specializing in the treatment of HIV, Hepatitis C and other sexually transmitted diseases.

Crystal Ortiz is Group and Premium Event Executive for the Lightning and say Pride Night isn’t just about raising money for CAN, it's also about gertting CAN Community Health’s name out in the community.

"That’s why I work here,” said Ortiz. "It’s not about who is inside the building, it’s about what we can Lo beyond our building. And that’s why a lot of work in sports. The lightning does so much good in the community and it’s nice that we get to work with different organizations and with different causes that we are passionate about. So it’s amazing, it feels great.”



Pride Night at Amalie Arena gets started at 5pm with a pre-game mixer.

The Lightning take the ice at 7pm.