OHIO — Experts are using National Slam the Scam Day, which was March 7, to warn about a new tactic that criminals are using to steal money.

What You Need To Know Internet and phone scams are on the rise across the nation



One of the most common scams right now involves criminals impersonating law enforcement officers



People who think they've been scammed are encouraged to report it to local police

As a part of a new scam, criminals try to trick victims into believing their bank account was used in several crimes. They then connect them with a fake law enforcement officer who says a warrant is out for their arrest. That is when experts say the scammers advise the victims to transfer money into another account so that they won’t lose access to their money.

“If someone calls you and says that you're under arrest or they're going to take your money that is a scam in and of itself,” said Sheryl Harris, director of Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs. “And we really need you to end that phone call and report it, because it's important for us to hear what's happening in those calls.”

People who believe they’ve been scammed are encouraged to report it to their local police or FBI office.