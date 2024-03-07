One of President Joe Biden’s most progressive surrogates, Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., is hoping that the chief executive will use his State of the Union address to make a foreign policy pivot when it comes to the war between Israel and Hamas.

Biden is facing growing pressure from his left flank over his perceived support of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the country's war against Hamas, which has claimed the lives of more than 30,000 Palestinians



The president is set to announce in his remarks Thursday night that the U.S. is establishing a port to facilitate the flow of additional humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip by sea, administration officials said



Biden has been far more vocal in recent weeks in his push for a temporary cease-fire, signaling optimism around a six-week pause in fighting that is currently on the table in exchange for the release of hostages held by Hamas; but he has thus far resisted calls to urge a permanent cease-fire

“I hope he's going to call for a permanent cease-fire in the war in Gaza,” Khanna said in an interview with Spectrum News on Thursday ahead of Biden's speech.

"I do think he needs to be bold on the Middle East," he continued. "That means a permanent cease-fire and a release of all the hostages. And he should make the case too many people have died, so many women and children are dying."

He charged that Netanyahu "has waged a brutal war," though Hamas "was totally wrong" for its Oct. 7, 2023, surprise incursion into Israel which saw 1,200 killed, which he called a "brutal attack."

"Netanyahu has been a disaster in his leadership and the president needs to call that out to regain confidence from young people, from progressives, from young Jewish Americans, Muslim Americans, Arab Americans and voters of color," Khanna said.

Biden faced a somewhat noteworthy protest vote in last week's Michigan presidential primary. While he cruised to victory with more than 81% of the vote, more than 101,000 of the state's residents voted "uncommitted," prompted by a grassroots movement attempting to send a message to the Democratic incumbent. Michigan has the largest Arab American population in the country. Similar pockets of resistance popped up in the Super Tuesday contests earlier this week, including in Minnesota, which has a large Somali American community.

Khanna's comments echo that of Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., chair of the House Progressive Caucus, who told reporters Thursday that she "would love to hear him say an immediate and permanent cease-fire" in Gaza is needed.

President Biden is set to announce in his remarks Thursday night that the U.S. is establishing a port to facilitate the flow of additional humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip by sea, administration officials said ahead of the speech. Officials billed the new maritime corridor as part of the administration's "sustained effort" to utilize land, air and sea to ramp up the amount of assistance reaching civilians in the Palestinian territory. The new port, officials said, will allow for "hundreds" of additional truckloads of aid each day. The Department of Defense carried out its third round of aid deliveries through airdrops Thursday morning, and Israel has agreed to a U.S. request to prepare a third crossing to allow additional aid to reach civilians in northern Gaza, officials said.

Jayapal says that she has seen a "shift in rhetoric," she has "yet to see the shift in policy."

"The humanitarian catastrophe is so dire, that I don't think a shift only in rhetoric is sufficient anymore," the Washington Democrat added. "It really has to be policy."

At a news conference on Thursday, Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, another House progressive, highlighted her guest for Thursday's State of the Union, Intimaa Salama, a Palestinian living in her district who lost nearly three dozen members of her family in an airstrike in Gaza.

"We want him to call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire to save the lives of those who are still alive," Salama said, adding: "My people, my family are not just numbers, we have ambitions, we have dreams, we deserve to live a full life. I want him to call for this immediate and permanent cease-fire, because it's the right call, the right action."

"It is important to be here today to be the voice of the millions of voiceless Palestinians in Gaza who need an immediate and permanent cease-fire," she later added.

"I want to hear the president say that he's calling for an immediate and lasting cease-fire," Bush said. "I want to hear about a lasting cease-fire, not a six week cease-fire call.

Bush did praise the new actions Biden is taking to get more humanitarian aid into Gaza.

"We were thankful for the humanitarian, more humanitarian aid getting in, but opening the military port to be able to get more in, that is going to help so many, because the devastation the starvation that is happening right now, kids dying ... that starvation can be irreparable harm," she said.

Bush also expressed the belief that Biden taking a more forceful stand Thursday could help his chances in the presidential election: "If we save lives now, we save our democracy in November."

"The majority of people in this country are saying they want a cease-fire," she said, adding: "Because what we don't need is people to stay home. We don't need people to stay home because they don't feel connected, or because they feel like they their president is not listening to now."

"This is what the people are saying now," she added. "So let's work on this now."

Spectrum News' Maddie Gannon contributed to this report.