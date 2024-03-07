PADUCAH, Ky. — The total solar eclipse that will sweep across 13 states is one month away, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is asking travelers to prepare.

What You Need To Know The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is asking travelers to prepare for the total solar eclipse April 8



According to KYTC, the eclipse is predicted to bring at least 150,000 visitors to the path where it crosses several western Kentucky counties



KYTC added more than 1 million drivers are expected to pass through Kentucky to head to viewing spots along the main path in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois



The total solar eclipse will affect eight Kentucky counties while clipping portions of four others

State and local agencies said they're expecting traffic surges the afternoon of Monday, April 8 and are encouraging businesses to make plans to maintain their supply and inventory. The event is expected to bring at least 150,000 visitors to the path where it crosses several western Kentucky counties, along with more than 1 million drivers to pass through Kentucky headed to viewing spots along the main path in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois, KYTC said.

According to KYTC, heavy traffic is possible the weekend before the eclipse in viewing areas in Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Livingston, Crittenden, Union and Henderson counties, with a significant traffic rush expected once the eclipse ends. KYTC added it is working with Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM) and Kentucky State Police (KSP) to prepare for potential traffic issues.

“We are encouraging area businesses across Kentucky to plan ahead for the influx of visitors,” said KYEM Interim Director Dustin Heiser. “While Kentucky is not the epicenter for eclipse chasers as it was in 2017, the potential for shortages of fuel, water, food and other staples will exist. We encourage residents and businesses to make eclipse plans with that in mind.”

KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said he encourages spectators to arrive early and stick around after the event to reduce congestion.

"Similar to a severe snow event, motorists should travel with an emergency car kit stocked with essential items for all passengers," Gray said. "It’s also a good idea to bring printed directions to your destination if there are cell service disruptions that impact your navigational apps.”

The eclipse's totality phase will enter Kentucky around 2 p.m. CDT April 8 in parts of Fulton and Hickman counties, KYTC said, before crossing Ballard, McCracken, Livingston, Crittenden, Union and Henderson counties. It will also affect portions of Carlisle, Graves, Webster and Daviess counties.

Officials offered the following tips for a safe viewing experience:



Plan ahead, pick a viewing destination and book accommodations in advance and get eclipse-viewing glasses

Travel with enough food and water in your vehicle

Expect lines at restaurants, convenience stores and grocery stores

Check the local weather

Drive smart, don't take photos while driving and watch for pedestrians

Come early, stay late and visit local attractions while in town

More resources and information are available on the Transportation Cabinet website, along with Kentucky Tourism and Great American Eclipse.