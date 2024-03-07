MELBOURNE, Fla. — There’s a mystery on Space Coast beaches that has perplexed officials in Brevard County: What’s injuring, and even killing, dozens of pelicans?

Brevard-based nonprofit Florida Wildlife Hospital has been taking in dozens of birds with broken wings found on beaches in the south part of the county.

Experts said 24 of the birds, which were found within a few days in February, had compound fractures and couldn’t be saved.

Three had wing injuries, but were not injured so badly that they couldn't be rehabilitated.

Veterinarians examining the birds say finding that many pelicans with the same injuries in such a short time is suspicious.

Veterinary forensic specialists from the Blue World Research Institute and the University of Florida were brought in to perform necropsies on the dead birds.

“So they can do the science, to determine just how the injuries could have occurred, so we can get answers for these pelicans,” said Florida Wildlife Hospital veterinarian April Geer.

Official say they have also received some reports of dead pelicans washing up on the beach.

Anyone who sees injured wildlife, like a pelican, is urged to take a picture or quick video and call the Wild Florida Rescue hotline at 321-821-7881.