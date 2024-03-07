BRADENTON, Fla. — More than 300 high school students from Manatee and Sarasota counties attended Manatee Technical College’s “Construction Rodeo" Thursday.

The event was created to introduce students to career opportunities in construction and other trades.

There were several hands-on demonstrations, including one where students brazed copper air conditioning lines.

“We do this in partnership with the schools, to help them get hands on activity, show the kids what’s out there, generate that interest, and they can come out of high school with a good-paying job,” said Gulf Coast Builders Exchange executive director Mary Dougherty.

GCBX, a not-for-profit construction industry trade organization, sponsored the Construction Rodeo. The event brought together more than 30 local businesses to meet with students at Manatee Technical College to give them opportunities to experience careers that some may have never even considered.

“My favorite was the diesel — learning how to turn on the lights and turn on the turn signals," said Parrish Community High School senior Emily Evans. "But other than that, I liked the welding as well over there."

While welding was Emily’s favorite, she also tried painting. Welding won over a lot of the students, including MTC student Madison Vremer, who joined her alma mater, Palmetto High School, to watching a welding demonstration.

“I’ve kind of always wanted to do things with my hands, for my entire life, and this I can progress and grow and all that kind of stuff,” she said.

Currently, experts say the construction industry exceeds the current workforce, which is why organizers said it’s so important to hold events like the Construction Rodeo.

“Not every kid is going to college, so we need to get this message to them where they live, that this is available in their community, there’s good careers, and they can do it,” said Dougherty.