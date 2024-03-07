ERLANGER, Ky. — Travelers at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) have a new option to meet their financial needs.

With all banking services, including currency exchange, Fifth Third has opened a financial center in the airport's Concourse B. The bank had a location in the concourse for decades but is now in the space once occupied by Natalie's Candy Jar.

Paying homage to the former occupant, visitors were encouraged to help themselves to candy during the center's ribbon cutting March 7, along with stickers and branded water bottles, CVG and Fifth Third said.

"As the hometown bank, Fifth Third is pleased to welcome visitors to the greater Cincinnati region, and we encourage all to stop by the new branch and check out its many unique features," said Tim Elsbrock, Fifth Third Cincinnati Region president.

Fifth Third described the bank as having a lounge-like feel, with comfortable seating, flexible meeting areas, ample desk space, hydration and charging stations and phone booths. The bank added those traveling with children will have a separate interactive experience with moveable airplanes and digital airplane windows that open to show destinations around the world.

"This modern and versatile space is a great amenity for leisure and business travelers," said Candace McGraw, CVG chief executive officer. "Fifth Third's new location in Concourse B is yet another improvement to elevate the travel experience at CVG, and we're grateful for their partnership."

The space also highlights the community, including pieces from Cincinnati-area artists Scott Filipiak and Jeffrey Samuel Jr., Fifth Third and CVG said.