After a disappointing, but not unexpected, performance on Super Tuesday, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley suspended her presidential campaign Wednesday. And President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak to the nation Thursday night for his State of the Union address.

Nikki Haley ends her run for president

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley suspended her presidential campaign Wednesday, leaving former President Donald Trump as the only major Republican candidate still in the race.

Her decision came one day after Super Tuesday, when she scored an upset win over Trump in Vermont and denied him a 50-state sweep but failed to win any other states. She also won the Washington, D.C., primary last weekend.

“I am filled with gratitude for the outpouring of support we've received from all across our great country, but the time has now come to suspend my campaign,” Haley said during a brief speech in Charleston, South Carolina.

“I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard. I have done that. I have no regrets. And although I will no longer be a candidate, I will not stop using my voice for the things I believe in.”

She did not endorse Trump.

Haley instead called on Trump “to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him,” adding, “I hope he does that.”

Haley had previously pledged to the Republican National Committee she would support the party’s eventual nominee. But in an interview with NBC News’ “Meet the Press” on Sunday, she said she is no longer bound by that promise and would “make what decision I want to make.”

The former South Carolina governor took a few parting shots Wednesday at both Democrats and Republicans. She said a smaller government is needed because “our national debt will eventually crush our economy.” She called Congress “dysfunctional” because “it is filled with followers, not leaders.” And she said if the United States does not stand by its allies in Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, “there will be more war, not less.”

Haley staged a successful campaign in the sense that she outlasted more than 10 other Republican candidates, a field that included Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. But despite picking up some key endorsements and raising substantial sums of cash, she never broke through against Trump in the primaries.

Heading into Super Tuesday, Haley had won only the D.C. primary. She failed to beat Trump in New Hampshire, thought to be a friendlier arena because of its large contingent of independents and the ability for Democrats to vote in the GOP primary. She then won just three of 50 delegates in her home state of South Carolina.

After becoming the lone major challenger to Trump, Haley sharpened her attacks against him. She criticized the former president for vowing retribution against his political enemies if elected, for saying he’d encourage Russia to attack NATO countries that did meet their financial obligations to the alliance, for adding trillions to the national debt as president and for helping kill a bipartisan agreement on border and immigration reform.

Trump, meanwhile, tried to brand Haley as a moderate and repeatedly insulted her intelligence by calling her “Birdbrain.” At one point, he even seemed to suggest that Haley’s husband, a member of the South Carolina Army National Guard, deployed to Africa to get away from her.

Haley attacked both Trump and Biden on one key factor: their ages, calling for mental competency tests for politicians over age 75 and advocating for term limits.

Her campaign was still a historic one: Not only did she deny Trump a victory in Vermont, but also became the first woman ever to win a GOP state primary. Over the weekend, she became the first woman to win any Republican primary when she finished first in the District of Columbia.

Haley was also a fundraising juggernaut, raising $12 million in February in addition to heaps of money in the months prior.

But with her decision on Wednesday, the election is all but formally set to be a 2020 rematch between Trump and Biden, a prospect that, per polling, very few Americans are excited for.

Biden set to address the nation

The State of the Union speech is one of the biggest pieces of political theater every year. It’s rooted in a simple requirement in the U.S. Constitution that directs the president to “give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.” But in modern times, it’s a televised extravaganza where every detail is carefully scrutinized.

You can find the State of the Union on all major networks, which will be carrying it live. It will also be streamed online by the White House. The speech starts at 9 p.m. ET.

You might notice a new face behind Biden when he starts his speech. Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana became the House speaker in October after unhappy Republicans ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California. Rep. Nancy Pelosi had the job before McCarthy but lost it when Democrats failed to keep the majority in the 2022 midterm elections.

That makes Johnson the third House speaker to sit behind Biden during a State of the Union, reflecting the political instability in Washington and a challenging shift for Biden. House leadership has fallen further under the sway of the chamber’s right flank, making it harder for the president to cut deals with the opposing party.

No president gets a free pass on the world’s biggest stage, but Biden will be watched more carefully than most because of his age. At 81 years old, he’s the oldest commander-in-chief in history, and he would be 86 at the end of a potential second term.

Donald Trump, Biden’s Republican predecessor and likely opponent in this year’s election, is 77. A majority of U.S. adults doubt either of them have the mental capabilities to serve as president, according to a new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The State of the Union is a chance for Biden to dispel doubts about whether he’s up for the job at an age when most Americans are retired. Any verbal slips or apparent confusion would provide fodder for his opponents.

Annual address is also a chance for presidents to lay out their goals and rally Americans to support their plans. For example, Biden used a previous speech to discuss his “unity agenda,” which included expanded health care benefits for veterans.

The White House hasn’t disclosed specific proposals that will be in this year’s speech. But he could reference unfinished business from his first term, and he’ll likely press for military assistance for Ukraine to reinforce American leadership overseas.

The opposing party traditionally stages its own response to the speech, and this year, Republicans chose Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama. At 41 years old, she’s the youngest female senator and some party leaders hope she could be a rising star.

But whatever she says, everyone will be waiting to see if Trump has a response of his own. With Trump cruising toward his party’s presidential nomination, his remarks would help frame the stakes of the election.