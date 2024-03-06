VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — With spring break just a few days away, Volusia County is getting ready for the crowds.

This year, Volusia will receive some help from the state after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he will send troopers and tactical support to several beach towns, including Daytona Beach, to help maintain law and order during spring break.

This is the first year that the Volusia County Sheriff’s Department will be the law enforcement agency in charge of beach safety, and Sheriff Mike Chitwood said authorities are working to ensure all the safety measures are in place to welcome the crowds along Volusia beaches.

He also sent a clear message that actions will have consequences for those breaking the law.

“We are not going to suffer fools lightly in this county," Chitwood said. "You know, underage drinking, you're getting locked up. Dashing and dining, you're getting locked up. Vandalism, you're getting locked up. Fighting on the beach, assaults not gonna happen, OK? Law enforcement will be out in full force.”

Local authorities will get help from at least 140 state troopers deployed across Florida to assist agencies that anticipate large spring break crowds, including Daytona Beach, Panama City Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami, DeSantis said.

Volusia County Beach Safety and the @VolusiaSheriff are getting ready to welcome the crowds that will be arriving at Daytona Beach for Spring Break. On Tuesday, Gov. DeSantis announced he will be sending additional troopers to Daytona Beach. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/3TBuWtsJ1f — Massiel Leyva (@LeyvaMassiel) March 6, 2024

“You come and, you know, you really have an opportunity to have fun, and we want to see people do that," DeSantis said. "But we also are going to insist that people respect the law. That order is kept in the streets and that our residents and local businesses are not negatively impacted by people who are here visiting.”

The state's involvement shows how serious authorities are, Chitwood said.

“What you see in that move by the governor is not only our municipalities are involved, not only the county is involved, but the governor is saying the state is involved, and they have offered resources to us as well, so this is an all-hands-on-deck, you know, operation,” he said.

The extra safety measures are meant to protect visitors, too.

Volusia County Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tammy Malphurs said spring breakers should be aware of rip currents.

“We're seeing a lot more people down here on beach side, including the beach. So we are getting ready for those spring break crowds," Malphurs said. "We want to urge everyone to make sure when they come for spring break, swim in front of a staff lifeguard tower. Make sure that you know that alcohol is strictly prohibited on Volusia County beaches in any type of container. It just doesn't mix well with our driving on the beach.”

Chitwood said he shared the concerns of parents whose children are attending spring break, especially about the use of drugs and alcohol.

“We know it’s spring break," Chitwood said. "There’s going to be party drugs involved in this — Adderall, MDA, whatever it is. If you are buying this stuff on the streets, there’s a good chance you are ingesting 100% Fentanyl.”

He urged parents to educate their children on the dangers of using these drugs.

“There’s going to be a lot of law enforcement presence out there, but I can’t do this alone," Chitwood said. "We can’t do this alone. I need parents to be parents.”

Saturday will be busy because the end of Bike Week overlaps with the beginning of spring break, Chitwood said.

“I don’t want to see anybody come here thinking they’re going to have a good time and leave with a criminal record or leave dead,” he said.

Chitwood said Volusia County welcomes the extra help from the state, and the goal of these measures is to help produce a fun and smooth spring break

“This year, we are down there. We are fully staffed with brand new equipment we've been working with a bit," Chitwood said. "We've been working with the cities. We've been working with the lifeguards. We've been working with community leaders. They're going to see something they have never seen before.”