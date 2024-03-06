ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Tourist Development Tax collections in Orange County reached $30,493,100 during January and marked the first monthly year-over-year increase since September 2023, Comptroller Phil Diamond announced Wednesday.

Collections in January 2024 were up 5%, or $1.4 million, from January 2023, Diamond said. They were up $647,000 from December 2023.

The TDT, also referred to as a resort tax or bed tax, is an extra fee added to stays of less than six months at hotels and other lodgings. Funds from the tax have been used to partially fund projects such as the construction of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts and the Kia Center and for renovations to Camping World Stadium — where major events such as the Citrus Bowl, NFL Pro Bowl games, concerts and Monster Jam are held.

Major sporting events helped boost tourism during the month. The 2024 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium featured a matchup between Iowa and Tennessee on Jan. 1. In addition, athletes started coming to town to prepare for the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials that were run in downtown Orlando on Feb. 3. According to Visit Orlando, the Orange County Convention Center also hosted several major events, such as the PGA Show and the Veterinary Meeting and Expo.

TDT Renewal and Replacement Reserves, however, declined by $740,304 in January to $62.7 million. Those funds are used to offset the costs associated with recently approved projects, such as the convention center's 5A expansion, Camping World Stadium renovations, the UCF football stadium tower project and some additional arts funding.