ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools and teachers union leaders have agreed to an increase in insurance premiums, ending a months-long impasse between the parties.

After hours of discussion, both parties reached a deal that includes a discount on the insurance hikes for the 2024-25 school year.

What You Need To Know Orange County Public Schools and teachers union leaders have agreed to an increase in insurance premiums



The 2024-25 school year will see a discount on the rate hikes, delaying the full increase until 2025-26



The new contract also includes raises for teachers, which will average 9% across the county

OCPS leaders said their recent proposal would result in an increase of anywhere from $0 to $646 a year for employee-only coverage, while a family plan could see an increase of $1,325 to $3,459 a year.

The discount on those premiums for the next school year will cost the district about $4.4 million.

Some Orange County teachers took the day off to participate in the meeting.

“I currently have three jobs. I don’t know anyone who works for the school system that doesn’t have more than one job,” said RuQuiyah Winters. “We’re working around the clock and we don’t live in mansions. We’re working to pay bills. This just another thing. It feels like a lot of people are out of touch.”

In addition to the insurance deal, there is also a previous agreement on salary raises.

The average raise across the district will be 9%.

The Orange County Classroom Teachers Association said the next bargaining conversation for the next contract for teachers starts next week.