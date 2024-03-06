Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Wednesday offered his endorsement to former President Donald Trump, potentially thawing the frosty relationship with the two men in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“It is abundantly clear that former President Trump has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be our nominee for President of the United States," he said in a statement Wednesday. “It should come as no surprise that as nominee, he will have my support.”

The Kentucky Republican, who announced last week he would step down from the leadership post he's held for nearly two decades, endorsed Trump in the wake of the Super Tuesday contests.

The two men have had a complicated relationship since Trump took office in 2017. Together, Trump and McConnell reshaped the federal judiciary, including appointing three conservative justices to the nation’s highest court during the former president’s sole White House term, and instituted a sweeping overhaul of the country’s tax code in 2017.

But the relationship between the two men soured, particularly in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. McConnell laid the blame for the insurrection squarely at the feet of Trump, saying that his “actions preceding the riot were a disgraceful dereliction of duty” — though he voted against convicting him during his second impeachment trial, arguing that he was ineligible because he was already out of office.

“There is no question that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day,” McConnell said in February 2021. “The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their President.”

The two men had not spoken since 2020 when McConnell backed Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election, though talks between their teams resumed recently over an endorsement in the 2024 election.

