LORETTO, Ky. — Kentucky distills about 95% of the world’s bourbon supply, and production continues to increase, according to the state's Cabinet for Economic Development. One manufacturer is working to find ways to meet future demand.

In the heart of bourbon country, Tyler Holloway is preparing a drink for future generations.

The Kentucky native is the director of operations for White Dog Storage and Trading, a bourbon broker company.

“We’re just going to give this guy a chance to grow, and then one day he’ll be a barrel, we hope… that would be cool,” Holloway said, as he decluttered the space around the tree.

Eight thousand American white oak saplings could be the reason there is bourbon to pour. It takes about 90 years for the trees to reach full growth to make barrels.

Holloway is one of 50 volunteers from the Kentucky Distillers' Association, noting the trees’ height and overall health status. This data helps the farmers understand what conditions are best for the trees. The team is researching what is affecting the trees' health: genetics or the region where the tree originated.

“We definitely see the sense of urgency before there’s a problem to make sure we’re part of the solution and that we’re giving back more than we take,” said Brian Mattingly, director of operations for Star Hill Farms.

Due to the long growing process, the demand for barrels can exceed the supply. Maker’s Mark and the University of Kentucky’s Department of Forestry and Natural Resources are studying more than 400 varieties of American white oak trees, which are used to make bourbon barrels.

“We’re trying to determine how these seedlings grow in a more sustainable way of just having an extended period of growth for them, preventing deforestation and just trying to be more sustainable as we move forward,” Holloway said.

This project could also bring a different taste to bourbon. The barrels can add notes of vanilla, cinnamon, honey and floral. Holloway said the taste is like wine.

“Not only do these barrels make bourbon, but eventually, they can make whiskey," Holloway said. "Used whiskey barrels make excellent drinks."

Maker’s Mark said the 25-acre repository is the most diverse research planting of its type.

The team and volunteers will continue to study the growth of the trees every year.