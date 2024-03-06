APPLETON, Wis. — Golfing in Wisconsin is expanding to a year-round sport, thanks to technology.

Appleton Indoor Golf and Green Bay Indoor Golf both offer opportunities for golfers to improve their game while staying inside during the winter months.

Green Bay Indoor Golf manager, Erich Norenberg, said the facilities are inclusive of all ages and skill levels.

“We have a wider timeframe for us to be able to continue to grow our own games, grow the game in general, which is really cool,” said Norenberg. “I know that growing up, something like this was just sort of a pipe dream.”

Norenberg said simulation golf is comparable to outdoor golf because of the technology involved. The cameras and projectors can calculate the speed, distance and spin rate of the ball using infrared light.

The technology allows golfers to play courses all around the world without having to leave the state.

Local golfers Sam Bartol and Zach Buitron said they enjoy the simulations because they can focus on specific parts of their game.

“I think it’s great,” said Bartol. “I mean, anything you can do to keep the swing fresh and keep it going, especially swinging all year during the winter.”

“Come springtime, you’re all rusty and you’re not as good as you were,” said Buitron. “So really, you get to play all year round and you get to perfect most of your shots by paying attention to how far you’re hitting it.”