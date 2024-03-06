TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Legislature approved a bill Tuesday designed to "combat homelessness" in Florida.

If Gov. Ron DeSantis approves it, the bill (HB 1365) would institute a statewide ban on public camping and sleeping.

"I think these protections will be very good for Floridians," said DeSantis at a February press conference in Miami Beach. "It'll ensure that we don't see any part of our state descend into madness."

The proposal targets local policies and Florida's unhoused population. Under the measure, local governments may not adopt rules allowing homeless camps or sleeping on sidewalks.

"Insufficient shelter beds and insufficient permanent housing solutions result in unsheltered sleeping and camping in public places that we want our kids and grandkids to enjoy, like the parks," said Fort Myers Republican Sen. Jonathan Martin, the bill sponsor.

Cities and counties may establish a temporary site to house people experiencing homelessness under the bill. Site rules include security, restrooms, running water and no drugs or alcohol. The site must also not impact nearby property value.

"This bill is a compassionate response to the shortage of shelters and supportive housing by providing an alternative to sleeping in the streets," said Martin.

The bill empowers residents and business owners to sue local government if they fail to enforce the law.

According to a bill analysis, Florida's homeless population is roughly 30,000 on any given night.

"It's really troublesome when you go to cities that seem to have more and more homeless people living under bridges, on the street, in front of buildings," said Senate President Kathleen Passidomo.

Critics say the measure does little to address the underlying causes of homelessness.

"We're putting a band-aid on a far greater bleeding issue," said Miami Gardens Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones.

They also fear the law would stress local government budgets and resources.

"I have cities that stretch sometimes just a mile... they will find themselves with an impossibility of performance," said Hollywood Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo.

If signed into law, the bill will take effect in October.